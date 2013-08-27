FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France won't shirk duties after Syria chemical attack: source
August 27, 2013 / 2:23 PM / in 4 years

France won't shirk duties after Syria chemical attack: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France “will not shirk its responsibilities” in response to a suspected chemical attack in Damascus by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, a French diplomatic source said on Tuesday.

“The use of chemical weapons, which has been going on for several months now and has now been used for the first time massively, is unacceptable,” the source said, shortly before President Francois Hollande was to address an ambassadors conference in Paris on foreign policy.

The source said that in France’s view there was no doubt that Syrian forces were behind last week’s attack.

Reporting By John Irish and Julien Ponthus; Editing by Catherine Bremer

