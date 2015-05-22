FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hollande calls for new push on Syria political settlement after Palmyra
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 22, 2015 / 10:14 AM / 2 years ago

Hollande calls for new push on Syria political settlement after Palmyra

French President Francois Hollande attends the "Business and Climate Summit 2015" at UNESCO headquarters in Paris, France, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIGA (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande called for a new international push for a peace deal in Syria on Friday, saying the fall of Palmyra to Islamic State showed President Bashar al-Assad was gravely weakened.

“Once again we call for the preparation of a new Geneva,” he said after an EU summit in Riga, referring to earlier conferences aimed at brokering a transition from Assad to Western-back rebels who have also lost ground to Islamic State.

”With a regime that is clearly weakened, and with a Bashar al-Assad who cannot be the future of Syria, we must build a new Syria which can be rid, naturally, of the regime and Bashar al-Assad but also, above all, of the terrorists.

“We should do all we can so that a political solution can be worked on, prepared, in the coming weeks,” Hollande said, adding that Russia and the United States should be involved.

Asked if foreign military intervention was called for, he stressed that he was looking for a political solution.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; editing by Adrian Croft; @macdonaldrtr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.