West, Russia agree Syria to face consequences for non-compliance: U.S.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (R) joins French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius at a news conference after a meeting regarding Syria, at the Quai d'Orsay in Paris September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

PARIS (Reuters) - The United States, Britain, France and Russia agree Syria must face consequences if it does not fully comply with a U.N. resolution to ensure a handover of its chemical weapons, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Monday.

“If (Syrian leader Bashar al-) Assad fails in time to abide by the terms of this framework, make no mistake, we are all agreed - and that includes Russia - that there will be consequences,” Kerry said at a news conference in Paris with his French and British counterparts.