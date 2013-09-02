FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France says can't act alone on Syria, wants to create coalition
#World News
September 2, 2013 / 6:13 PM / in 4 years

France says can't act alone on Syria, wants to create coalition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

French Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault leaves after a Defence Council meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS (Reuters) - France aims to build a coalition of countries to back military action against the Syrian government in response to a chemical weapons attack in Damascus, Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Monday.

“This act cannot be left without a response,” Ayrault said after presenting an intelligence report on Syria to lawmakers. “It’s not for France to act alone. The president is continuing his work of persuasion to bring together a coalition without delay.”

“France is determined to penalize the use of chemical weapons by (President Bashar al-)Assad’s regime and to dissuade with a forceful and firm response,” Ayrault said. “The objective is neither to topple the regime or liberate the country.” he said, adding that only a political solution in Syria was possible.

Reporting By John Irish and Alexandria Sage; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
