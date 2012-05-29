FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Military intervention in Syria cannot be ruled out: France
May 29, 2012 / 6:50 PM / 5 years ago

Military intervention in Syria cannot be ruled out: France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Military intervention to end the crisis in Syria cannot be ruled out if it is backed by the United Nations Security Council, French President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday.

“It is not possible to allow Bashar al-Assad’s regime to massacre its own people,” Hollande told France 2 television. “Military intervention is not excluded provided it is carried out under the auspices of international law, namely via a (U.N.) Security Council resolution.”

“It is down to myself and others to convince Russia and China, and also to find a solution which is not necessarily a military one,” said Hollande, who is due to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Paris on Friday.

Reporting By Daniel Flynn; editing by Brian Love

