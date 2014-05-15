FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Friends of Syria to increase support for moderate opposition, Britain says
May 15, 2014 / 1:43 PM / 3 years ago

Friends of Syria to increase support for moderate opposition, Britain says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The “Friends of Syria”, an alliance of mainly Western and Gulf Arab countries who oppose Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, has agreed to increase support for the moderate Syrian opposition, British Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Thursday.

“We’ve also agreed unanimously to take further steps together through a coordinated strategy to increase our support for the moderate opposition, the national coalition and for its supreme military council and associated moderate armed groups,” Hague told reporters in London.

Reporting by William James, writing by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by Stephen Addison

