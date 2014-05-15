Friends of Syria to increase support for moderate opposition, Britain says

LONDON (Reuters) - The “Friends of Syria”, an alliance of mainly Western and Gulf Arab countries who oppose Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, has agreed to increase support for the moderate Syrian opposition, British Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Thursday.

“We’ve also agreed unanimously to take further steps together through a coordinated strategy to increase our support for the moderate opposition, the national coalition and for its supreme military council and associated moderate armed groups,” Hague told reporters in London.