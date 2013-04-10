FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Syrian rebel backers to meet on April 20: U.S. official
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 10, 2013 / 3:45 PM / 4 years ago

Syrian rebel backers to meet on April 20: U.S. official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Syrian Opposition Coalition members and Syrian National Coalition members attend a meeting in Istanbul March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

LONDON (Reuters) - Western and Middle Eastern nations trying to help the Syrian opposition in its civil war against President Bashar al-Assad, will meet in Turkey on April 20, a U.S. official said on Wednesday.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will attend the gathering of the so-called Friends of Syria “core group” in Istanbul, said the official, who spoke to reporters in London on condition of anonymity.

More than 70,000 people have been killed in the revolt against President Bashar al-Assad, which began as peaceful protests but has degenerated into civil war.

Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Michael Roddy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.