Syrian rebel backers to meet on April 20: U.S. official

LONDON (Reuters) - Western and Middle Eastern nations trying to help the Syrian opposition in its civil war against President Bashar al-Assad, will meet in Turkey on April 20, a U.S. official said on Wednesday.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will attend the gathering of the so-called Friends of Syria “core group” in Istanbul, said the official, who spoke to reporters in London on condition of anonymity.

More than 70,000 people have been killed in the revolt against President Bashar al-Assad, which began as peaceful protests but has degenerated into civil war.