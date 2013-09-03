FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
G20 foreign minister to attend Russia summit to discuss Syria
September 3, 2013 / 3:01 PM / 4 years ago

G20 foreign minister to attend Russia summit to discuss Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Foreign ministers from key G20 member states will convene on the sidelines of this week’s meeting in St Petersburg to discuss Syria, France said on Tuesday.

“(French) Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius will travel on September 5 and 6 to meet foreign ministers present at the G20 summit, notably those of the United States, Brazil, China, Russia and Turkey,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Philippe Lalliot told reporters.

A French diplomatic source said the ministers, who do not usually attend G20 summits, would meet to specifically talk about the Syria crisis and discuss political perspectives.

Reporting By John Irish, editing by Mike Peacock

