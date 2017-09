Pope Francis arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis, in a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin for the G20 conference, on Thursday urged world leaders to “lay aside the futile pursuit of a military solution” in Syria.

“Rather, let there be a renewed commitment to seek, with courage and determination, a peaceful solution through dialogue and negotiation of the parties, unanimously supported by the international community,” the pope said in the letter.