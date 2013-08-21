FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. inspector says reports of Syria gas attack should be investigated: TT news agency
August 21, 2013 / 9:58 AM / 4 years ago

U.N. inspector says reports of Syria gas attack should be investigated: TT news agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A boy, affected by what activists say is nerve gas, is treated at a hospital in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The head of the United Nations chemical weapons inspectors in Syria said on Wednesday reports of a nerve gas attack killing more than 200 people near Damascus should be investigated.

Swedish scientist Ake Sellstrom told news agency TT that while he had only seen TV footage, the high number of casualties reported sounded suspicious.

“It sounds like something that should be looked into,” he told TT by phone from Damascus. “It will depend on whether any UN member state goes to the secretary general and says we should look at this event. We are in place.”

Reporting by Niklas Pollard; Editing by Janet Lawrence

