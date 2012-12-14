FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Cameron wants all options available to help Syria rebels
December 14, 2012

UK's Cameron wants all options available to help Syria rebels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - UK Prime Minister David Cameron said on Friday European governments should consider all options to help Syrian opposition win its fight against President Bashar al-Assad.

“We are saying all options, all options, should be considered in order to help the opposition and in order to enable greater support for the protection of civilians,” Cameron told reporters after a summit of EU leaders in Brussels.

“I want a very clear message to go to President Assad that nothing is off the table,” he said,.

Reporting by Justyna Pawlak

