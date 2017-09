U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L-R), Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. Army General Martin Dempsey testify at the House Armed Services Committee in Washington September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Secretary of State John Kerry will meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Geneva on Thursday to discuss Syria’s chemical weapons, U.S. officials said.

Kerry said earlier on Tuesday that Lavrov was expected to send him Russia’s proposals on securing Syria’s chemical weapons for review by the Obama administration.