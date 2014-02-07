FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syria government will join next round of Geneva peace talks: Syrian TV
#World News
February 7, 2014 / 9:16 AM / 4 years ago

Syria government will join next round of Geneva peace talks: Syrian TV

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Syria's Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad (C), who is a part of a Syrian government delegation, arrives for a meeting with U.N.-Arab League envoy for Syria Lakhdar Brahimi (not seen) at a U.N. office in Geneva January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syria’s deputy foreign minister said on Friday the government would take part in a second round of peace talks on Syria’s civil war in the Swiss city of Geneva, state media reported.

The ‘Geneva 2’ peace conference, which had its first round of talks earlier this month, brought Syria’s warring sides together for face-to-face negotiations for the first time since the nearly three-year-old conflict began.

State news agency SANA cited Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal as saying the government delegation would attend the talks and demand a discussion “article by article” of the Geneva Communique, the document agreed by the United Nations and world powers as the basis for talks.

Much of the talks were dominated by debate over the basis of negotiations outlined in the Geneva Comunique. The document calls for an end to violence in a civil war that has killed over 100,000 people and the formation of a transitional government.

President Bashar al-Assad’s delegates want to focus on halting “terrorism”, the term they commonly use to describe the rebels fighting to end four decades of Assad family rule. The opposition wants to focus on forming a transitional government which it insists must not include Assad.

“Restoring peace and stability throughout the Syrian Arab Republic requires putting an end to terrorism and violence, as is said in the Geneva communique,” SANA quoted Meqdad as saying.

Reporting by Alexander Dziadosz; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
