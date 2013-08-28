FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian gas attack must draw reaction, Merkel and Cameron agree
#World News
August 28, 2013 / 8:26 PM / 4 years ago

Syrian gas attack must draw reaction, Merkel and Cameron agree

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Free Syrian Army fighter looks through a hole in a wall to find the positions of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near Aleppo International airport August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

BERLIN (Reuters) - The leaders of Germany and Britain believe that Syria’s government should not to go unpunished for an apparent poison gas attack on its own people, Berlin said on Wednesday.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and Prime Minister David Cameron agreed in a telephone discussion that the use of poison gas in last week’s attack near Damascus was now sufficiently proven, the German government said in a statement.

“The Syrian regime must not hope to be able to continue this warfare that violates international law ... Therefore an international reaction is inevitable in the view of the chancellor and the prime minister,” it said.

Just four weeks before elections in which Merkel hopes to win a third term, she faces a balancing act in how to respond to pictures of the suspected chemical weapons attack, as German voters are overwhelmingly opposed to military action there.

Reporting by Annika Breidthardt; editing by David Stamp

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
