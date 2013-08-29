FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel and Hollande agree need for reaction to Syrian gas attack
August 29, 2013 / 11:59 AM / in 4 years

Merkel and Hollande agree need for reaction to Syrian gas attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Free Syrian Army fighter runs as he holds his weapon in Al Rasheddin, Aleppo, August 28, 2013. Picture taken August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hassano

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande agreed in a phone call there must be a reaction to the poison gas attack in Syria that violated human rights, Merkel’s spokesman said in a statement on Thursday.

“They hope for a quick end to the U.N.’s investigation mission and an immediate report to the U.N. Security Council so that it can fulfill its responsibility with regards to this monstrous crime,” the statement read.

Just four weeks before elections in which Merkel hopes to win a third term, she faces a balancing act in how to respond to pictures of the chemical weapons attack, as German voters overwhelmingly oppose military action there.

Reporting By Sarah Marsh; Editing by Jon Boyle

