Berlin won't join any military action in Syria: foreign ministry
#World News
August 27, 2014 / 12:09 PM / 3 years ago

Berlin won't join any military action in Syria: foreign ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is in discussions with the United States and other international partners about possible military action against Islamic State in Syria but Berlin will not take part in any military engagement there, a foreign office spokesman said on Wednesday.

Asked about Germany’s views on a possible operation against Islamic State in Syria the spokesman said: “Of course we are discussing this subject with our allies including Washington ... but Germany will not consider taking part in any military action in Syria.”

“However, we will continue efforts to strengthen the democratic opposition in Syria,” he added.

(This corrected version of the story removes reference to chancellor in quote in second paragraph after spokesman corrects himself).

Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Madeline Chambers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
