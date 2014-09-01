FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ireland demands review of U.N. Golan Heights mandate
Sections
Featured
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 1, 2014 / 6:37 PM / 3 years ago

Ireland demands review of U.N. Golan Heights mandate

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland may not replace its 130-person rapid response force in the Golan Heights, where 44 peacekeepers from Fiji are being held by militants, until the United Nations reviews its mandate for its forces there, the defense minister said on Monday.

Islamist fighters involved in Syria’s three-year-old civil last week overran a crossing point in the line that has separated Israelis from Syrians in the Golan Heights since the 1973 Arab-Israeli War.

Ireland’s contingent, which is the most heavily armed element of the 1,200 strong multinational U.N. mission, was due to be replaced by new Irish troops next month, but Ireland is to freeze the rotation, Defense Minister Simon Coveney said.

“I have made it very clear, that if the UN wants Ireland to continue to support this mission... then we need a full review and we have to get assurances about how the mission will change to adapt to the new realities,” Coveney told state broadcaster RTE.

Until the issue is addressed, Ireland is “not going to send any more troops to that mission,” he said.

He played down the possibility of pulling the troops out without adequate replacements. “Ireland is still committed to this mission, I want to stress that,” he said.

Reporting by Conor Humphries

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.