Syrian opposition elects Hitto as provisional premier
March 18, 2013 / 11:46 PM / in 5 years

Syrian opposition elects Hitto as provisional premier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The opposition Syrian National Coalition chose Western-educated former businessman Ghasssan Hitto as provisional prime minister in a vote on Tuesday at a meeting in Istanbul.

Hitto, who according to a Reuters witness received 35 votes of around 50 cast by coalition members, will be in charge of forming a government to fill a power vacuum in Syria arising from a two-year-long revolt against President Bashar al-Assad.

Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Amman newsroom; Editing by Michael Roddy

