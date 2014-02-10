Syrian government urges Brahimi to condemn Maan killings: document

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A Syrian government delegation in Geneva urged mediator Lakhdar Brahimi on Monday to condemn the violence in the mainly Alawite town of Maan in central Syria in which at least 41 people were killed on Sunday.

The delegation also said, in a document seen by Reuters, that combating terrorism should be the first issue to be agreed in Geneva in order to prepare the right atmosphere for political negotiations.

The delegation presented the document to Brahimi during their first meeting with him on Monday, a source said.