Syria army hits Islamic State in country's north: state media
#World News
September 24, 2014

Syria army hits Islamic State in country's north: state media

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian army destroyed Islamic State positions northeast of the northern city of Aleppo on Wednesday, state media said, after U.S.-led forces carried out air strikes against the group for a second day.

Syrian state television said the military hit Islamic State militants between the towns of al-Bab and al-Qabasein and had “eliminated a number of terrorists”.

After the U.S.-led coalition began its strikes on Tuesday, the Syrian government said it would continue to confront Islamic State and other militants.

Writing by Alexander Dziadosz; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
