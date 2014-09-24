Syria army hits Islamic State in country's north: state media

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian army destroyed Islamic State positions northeast of the northern city of Aleppo on Wednesday, state media said, after U.S.-led forces carried out air strikes against the group for a second day.

Syrian state television said the military hit Islamic State militants between the towns of al-Bab and al-Qabasein and had “eliminated a number of terrorists”.

After the U.S.-led coalition began its strikes on Tuesday, the Syrian government said it would continue to confront Islamic State and other militants.