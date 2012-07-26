FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece closes embassy in Syria over violence
#World News
July 26, 2012 / 1:24 PM / 5 years ago

Greece closes embassy in Syria over violence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece said on Thursday it was closing its embassy in Syria, where President Bashar al-Assad is fighting a 16-month-old revolt against his rule.

“Due to the worsening security situation in Syria, the operations of the embassy in Damascus will be suspended as of today,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Consulates in the cities of Aleppo, Latakia and Tartus would remain open to assist Greek citizens in Syria, the ministry added.

Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Andrew Heavens

