Syrian forces "cleanse" Haffeh of rebel fighters: report

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian forces have cleared “terrorist” fighters from the town of Haffeh, state television said on Wednesday, after a week of heavy fighting which led the United States to warn of a potential massacre.

Syrian television said the forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad had restored calm and security in Haffeh after they “cleansed it of armed terrorist groups”, a term authorities use to describe rebels fighting Assad.

The rebels said on Tuesday they had withdrawn from Haffeh, under pressure of heavy bombardment.