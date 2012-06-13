FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian forces "cleanse" Haffeh of rebel fighters: report
#World News
June 13, 2012 / 11:29 AM / in 5 years

Syrian forces "cleanse" Haffeh of rebel fighters: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian forces have cleared “terrorist” fighters from the town of Haffeh, state television said on Wednesday, after a week of heavy fighting which led the United States to warn of a potential massacre.

Syrian television said the forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad had restored calm and security in Haffeh after they “cleansed it of armed terrorist groups”, a term authorities use to describe rebels fighting Assad.

The rebels said on Tuesday they had withdrawn from Haffeh, under pressure of heavy bombardment.

Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
