Syrian rebels withdraw from besieged Hafffeh: spokesman
#World News
June 12, 2012 / 7:56 PM / 5 years ago

Syrian rebels withdraw from besieged Hafffeh: spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - Syrian Free Army rebels withdrew on Tuesday from the besieged Sunni Muslim town of Haffeh under pressure from bombardment by forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad, a rebel spokesman said.

“Heavy shelling by field artillery has forced the remaining 200 rebels defending Haffeh to leave. There are several thousand civilians left without anyone to protect them from the Alawite militias surrounding the town,” Selim al-Omar said by phone from the coastal city of Latakia, 30 kms (20 miles) west of Haffeh.

Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis; Editing by Jon Hemming

