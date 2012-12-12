FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Hague says Assad should end war he cannot win
December 12, 2012 / 3:13 PM / in 5 years

UK's Hague says Assad should end war he cannot win

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Foreign Secretary William Hague attends the opening ceremony of the 8th International Institute of Strategic Studies (IISS) Regional Security Summit, the Manama Dialogue, in Manama, December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

MARRAKECH, Morocco (Reuters) - Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad cannot win his 20-month-old battle against an uprising demanding his overthrow and should end the crisis, Britain’s Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Wednesday.

“It is time for those in the regime to make the decision to bring this to an end. We say to them: you know you cannot succeed,” Hague, who has suggested Assad step down, said at the end of the “Friends of Syria” meeting in Marrakech.

“Of all the meetings we have had so far, this will turn out to be the most significant,” he said after the meeting of 130 international representatives who recognized the opposition as the legitimate representative of the Syrian people on Wednesday.

Reporting by Samia Nakhoul and Khaled Yacoub Oweis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
