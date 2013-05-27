FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's Hague says EU arms embargo on Syrian rebels effectively ends
#World News
May 27, 2013 / 10:08 PM / 4 years ago

Britain's Hague says EU arms embargo on Syrian rebels effectively ends

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Foreign Secretary William Hague arrives at an European Union foreign ministers meeting in Brussels May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A failure by European Union governments to agree on extending an arms embargo on Syria effectively ends the EU’s ban on supplying arms to Syrian rebels, British Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Monday.

“We have brought to an end the arms embargo on the Syrian opposition,” Hague said after inconclusive talks between EU foreign ministers. He said Britain had no immediate plans to send arms to Syria.

He said EU member states would reassert all other existing EU sanctions on Syria.

Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Michael Roddy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
