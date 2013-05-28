FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK 'not excluded' from arming Syria rebels from now on: Hague
May 28, 2013 / 12:49 PM / 4 years ago

UK 'not excluded' from arming Syria rebels from now on: Hague

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

British Foreign Secretary William Hague speaks to journalists following a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank town of Ramallah, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Tuesday it did not have to wait until an August 1 meeting of European Union foreign ministers before taking a decision to arm Syria’s rebels, but stressed it had not yet taken any decision.

“I must correct one thing of concern. I know there has been some discussion of some sort of August deadline. That is not the case,” Foreign Secretary William Hague told BBC radio, adding that Britain was “not excluded” from arming the rebels before August, and that it would not act alone if it chose to do so.

Reporting by Mohammed Abbas; Editing by Andrew Osborn

