FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain: Iran can join Syria peace talks only if it changes tack
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 16, 2013 / 2:49 PM / 4 years ago

Britain: Iran can join Syria peace talks only if it changes tack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Members of the Free Syrian Army check an improvised mortar shell in Deir al-Zor July 15, 2013. Picture taken July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

LONDON (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Tuesday that Iran would have to accept proposals to bring about peace in Syria agreed at an international conference in Geneva last year before it could take part in any new peace talks.

“A good starting point would be acceptance of ‘Geneva One’ ... and that is something we haven’t heard from Iran as yet,” Hague told lawmakers. The conference agreed that Syria needed a transitional government with executive powers to attain peace, he said.

Reporting By Andrew Osborn; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.