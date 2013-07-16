Britain: Iran can join Syria peace talks only if it changes tack

LONDON (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Tuesday that Iran would have to accept proposals to bring about peace in Syria agreed at an international conference in Geneva last year before it could take part in any new peace talks.

“A good starting point would be acceptance of ‘Geneva One’ ... and that is something we haven’t heard from Iran as yet,” Hague told lawmakers. The conference agreed that Syria needed a transitional government with executive powers to attain peace, he said.