UK: It's time the U.N. shouldered its responsibilities on Syria

A U.N. chemical weapons expert talks to a woman during their visit to a hospital where people affected by an apparent gas attack are being treated, in Damascus' suburb of Zamalka August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

LONDON (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary William Hague called on Wednesday for the United Nations Security Council to try to stop the bloodshed in Syria by agreeing a UK-backed resolution to take “necessary measures” there to protect civilians.

“We believe it’s time the U.N. Security Council shouldered its responsibilities on Syria which for the last two and a half years it has failed to do,” Hague told reporters, saying he feared Russia and China would block the resolution.