Rebels down Syrian helicopter over Damascus
#World News
August 27, 2012 / 7:43 AM / 5 years ago

Rebels down Syrian helicopter over Damascus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - Rebels shot down a Syrian army helicopter on Monday while it was bombarding the Damascus neighborhood of Jobar, as heavy fighting broke out between rebels and troops loyal to President Bashar al-Assad in the district, witnesses said.

Syrian state television said in a news flash a helicopter had been downed in Damascus, but offered no further details.

The witnesses said the helicopter was engulfed in flames after it was hit by a projectile during a burst of gun fire and then came down in the nearby district of Qaboun.

Video footage taken by activists also showed a burning helicopter falling to the ground. Rebels on the ground could be heard shouting “God is greatest”.

Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Amman newsroom; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
