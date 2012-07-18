Syrian army helicopters bombard districts in Damascus

AMMAN (Reuters) - Syrian army helicopters fired machineguns and in some cases rockets at several residential districts of Damascus as President Bashar al-Assad’s forces fought rebels across the capital on Wednesday, residents and activists said.

They said helicopters fired rockets at the central Midan district, the suburb of Kfar Batna and at the Palestinian Yarmouk camp on the southern edge of the capital, adding that helicopter mounted machineguns were used against the nearby district of Hajar al-Aswad and the neighborhood of Jobar, which is adjacent to main Abbaside Square.