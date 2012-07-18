FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Syrian army helicopters bombard districts in Damascus
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 18, 2012 / 3:56 PM / 5 years ago

Syrian army helicopters bombard districts in Damascus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - Syrian army helicopters fired machineguns and in some cases rockets at several residential districts of Damascus as President Bashar al-Assad’s forces fought rebels across the capital on Wednesday, residents and activists said.

They said helicopters fired rockets at the central Midan district, the suburb of Kfar Batna and at the Palestinian Yarmouk camp on the southern edge of the capital, adding that helicopter mounted machineguns were used against the nearby district of Hajar al-Aswad and the neighborhood of Jobar, which is adjacent to main Abbaside Square.

Additional reporting by Mariam Karouny; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.