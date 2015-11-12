FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France condemns attack on Lebanese Hezbollah bastion
#World News
November 12, 2015

France condemns attack on Lebanese Hezbollah bastion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The French foreign ministry condemned Thursday's double suicide attack in Beirut that killed at least 37 people in a stronghold of the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement.

"France stands with the Lebanese people and authorities in their combat against terrorism," the Quai d'Orsay said in a statement released within hours of the bomb blasts, which also injured more than 180 bystanders.

The Shi'ite Muslim Hezbollah group has sent fighters to Syria in support of President Bashar al-Assad's struggle against rebel groups and Islamic State militants.

Reporting by Laurence Frost; editing by Ralph Boulton

