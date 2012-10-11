Hezbollah denies sending fighters into Syria

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Hezbollah denied on Thursday sending fighters into Syria to help its ally President Bashar al-Assad to quell the rebellion there.

“We did not fight alongside the regime until now. The regime did not ask us to do so and also who says that doing so is in Lebanon’s interest?” Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the group’s chief, said.

Hezbollah’s opponents have accused it of sending fighters into Syria. Last month, the U.S. Treasury sanctioned Nasrallah for helping Assad crush anti-government protests, as well as two other members for the group’s “terrorist activities” in general.