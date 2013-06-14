FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hezbollah leader says will keep fighting in Syria
#World News
June 14, 2013 / 4:09 PM / 4 years ago

Hezbollah leader says will keep fighting in Syria

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah promised on Friday the Lebanese militant group would keep fighting for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad after it spearheaded the recapture of the strategic town of Qusair last week.

Echoing the determination of a speech three weeks ago, when he pledged to battle until victory, Nasrallah said Hezbollah was aware of the cost of military engagement in Syria’s civil war and would not be deflected from its goal.

“We will not change our position. After Qusair is the same as before Qusair ... Wherever we need to be, we will be,” Nasrallah said in a televised speech.

“What we assumed responsibility for, we will continue to be responsible for, and there is no need to give details,” he said during an address commemorating fighters wounded in Hezbollah’s military campaigns including a 2006 war with Israel.

The Shi‘ite Muslim movement’s open military intervention to seize back Qusair from mainly Sunni rebels has escalated tensions in Lebanon between supporters and opponents of Assad. Many Sunnis have also gone to Syria, to fight alongside rebels.

Nasrallah urged his supporters to exercise restraint and maintain stability in Lebanon after rocket fire hit both Sunni and Shi‘ite towns in the Bekaa Valley and dozens of people were killed in street fighting in the northern city of Tripoli.

Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
