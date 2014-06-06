FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hezbollah says Syria vote means foes can't demand Assad quit
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 6, 2014 / 5:37 PM / 3 years ago

Hezbollah says Syria vote means foes can't demand Assad quit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah addresses his supporters during a religious procession to mark Ashura in Beirut's suburbs November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s landslide election victory means that his civil war foes can no longer call for his departure as a precondition for peace, Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Friday.

The leader of the Lebanese group that has sent fighters to back the president, described the vote as a victory for Syria. Assad’s foes called the election a charade.

“This election tells the opposition and all regional countries and the world that any political solution in Syria begins and ends with President Bashar al-Assad,” Nasrallah told supporters via a video link.

“You can no longer put the resignation of the president as a pre-condition.”

Assad is struggling to end a more than three-year revolt which started as peaceful anti-government demonstrations that descended into civil war.

Assad’s opponents say his resignation is a precondition for any future peace agreement.

Reporting by Laila Bassam; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.