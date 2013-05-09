FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hezbollah offers to help Syria fight for Israel-occupied Golan
May 9, 2013 / 4:38 PM / 4 years ago

Hezbollah offers to help Syria fight for Israel-occupied Golan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said on Thursday his forces would support any Syrian effort to recapture the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, days after the Jewish state launched raids in Syria believed to have targeted weapons destined for the Lebanese militant group.

“We announce that we stand with the Syrian popular resistance and offer material and spiritual support as well as coordination in order to liberate the Syrian Golan,” he said in a televised speech.

In the days following Israeli strikes last Friday and Sunday, Syrian state news programs quoted unnamed sources saying that Damascus had given the green light to carry out operations against Israel from the Golan Heights after decades of calm on the border.

Reporting by Erika Solomon; Editing by Michael Roddy

