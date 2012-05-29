France to expel Syrian envoy, Hollande says

PARIS (Reuters) - France is expelling Syria’s ambassador over the escalating crisis there and will host a new Friends of Syria meeting in early July, President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday.

Hollande, speaking to reporters after a Paris meeting with Benin President Thomas Boni Yayi, said of Syria that “among the decisions taken, there is the expulsion of the Syrian ambassador in France. This is not a unilateral decision but in consultation with our partners.”