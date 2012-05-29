FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France to expel Syrian envoy, Hollande says
#World News
May 29, 2012 / 10:50 AM / in 5 years

France to expel Syrian envoy, Hollande says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France is expelling Syria’s ambassador over the escalating crisis there and will host a new Friends of Syria meeting in early July, President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday.

Hollande, speaking to reporters after a Paris meeting with Benin President Thomas Boni Yayi, said of Syria that “among the decisions taken, there is the expulsion of the Syrian ambassador in France. This is not a unilateral decision but in consultation with our partners.”

Reporting By John Irish; Writing by Brian Love

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
