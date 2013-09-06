FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France says would only target military sites in Syria attack
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 6, 2013 / 3:27 PM / in 4 years

France says would only target military sites in Syria attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

French President Francois Hollande speaks to the media during a news conference at the G20 summit in St. Petersburg September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

ST. PETERSBURG (Reuters) - Any strikes on Syria would be limited to military targets, French President Francois Hollande said on Friday.

“We will do everything we can so that France only strikes military targets to avoid civilian casualties,” he said at a news conference after a summit of G20 nations in Russia’s St. Petersburg.

“A dictator cannot anticipate everything,” he said when asked if Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s troops had already moved core weapons from potential target areas.

Writing by John Irish; editing by Mark John

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.