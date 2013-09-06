France says would only target military sites in Syria attack

French President Francois Hollande speaks to the media during a news conference at the G20 summit in St. Petersburg September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

ST. PETERSBURG (Reuters) - Any strikes on Syria would be limited to military targets, French President Francois Hollande said on Friday.

“We will do everything we can so that France only strikes military targets to avoid civilian casualties,” he said at a news conference after a summit of G20 nations in Russia’s St. Petersburg.

“A dictator cannot anticipate everything,” he said when asked if Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s troops had already moved core weapons from potential target areas.