French President Francois Hollande speaks during a meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama (not in picture) at the G20 Summit in St. Petersburg, Russia September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

ST. PETERSBURG (Reuters) - President Francois Hollande said on Friday France would await the conclusions of U.N. inspectors investigating last month’s chemical weapon attack in Syria before deciding on any action.

“We shall await the report of the inspectors just as we will await (U.S.) Congress,” he told a news conference after a summit of G20 nations in Russia’s St. Petersburg, referring to an expected U.S. vote on military strikes.