Syrian state TV says evacuation of civilian in Homs has begun

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian state television said on Friday that the evacuation of civilians from a besieged area of the city of Homs had begun under a humanitarian deal agreed this week.

“Moments ago the evacuation of civilian children, women and elderly began,” a bulletin on state television said.

The report could not immediately be confirmed independently. Live footage from Homs showed buses ready to move evacuees but there was no immediate sign the transfer was taking place.