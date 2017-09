BEIRUT (Reuters) - At least 17 people, including five children, were killed when two car bombs exploded near a busy roundabout in the central Syrian city of Homs on Tuesday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said.

One local security source gave a much higher death toll, saying 42 people had been killed.

The Observatory also said 80 people were wounded in the explosions in the mainly Alawite Zahraa neighborhood.