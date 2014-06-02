FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Car bomb kills 10 people in Syria's Homs: state media
June 2, 2014 / 12:04 PM / 3 years ago

Car bomb kills 10 people in Syria's Homs: state media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A car bomb killed at least 10 people in a Syrian government-held area of the central province of Homs on Monday, state media said, the eve of an election expected to be won easily by President Bashar al-Assad.

Syrian television said the explosion caused major damage in nearby houses.

Over the weekend, at least 50 people were killed by rebel rocket fire into government-controlled areas of Aleppo, a monitoring group said on Monday. An anti-Assad uprising broke out in March 2011 and later escalated into civil war.

Reporting by Mariam Karouny; Editing by Mark Heinrich

