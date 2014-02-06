FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says rival Syrian sides appear to have agreed over aid to Homs
February 6, 2014 / 11:35 AM / 4 years ago

Russia says rival Syrian sides appear to have agreed over aid to Homs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A general view shows damaged buildings in the besieged area of Homs February 5, 2014. The Syrian government and rebels fighting to oust President Bashar al-Assad appear to have reached an agreement on allowing humanitarian aid to reach the besieged city of Homs, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Syrian government and rebels fighting to oust President Bashar al-Assad appear to have reached an agreement on allowing humanitarian aid to reach the besieged city of Homs, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

“The issue of humanitarian access to the old city of Homs is being discussed,” ministry spokesman Alexander Lukashevich told a news conference.

“Judging by the latest information, it appears that such an agreement between the opposition and the government has already been reached,” he said without giving more detail.

Writing by Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Thomas Grove

