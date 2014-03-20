Syrian army retakes Crusader castle from rebels: state TV

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian army has retaken Crac des Chevaliers, a war-damaged Crusader castle and UNESCO World Heritage site, from rebel fighters, state television said on Thursday.

“The Syrian Arab Army raised the national flag on al-Hosn Castle in Homs province after eliminating the terrorists holed up in it,” it said.

The attack on the town of al-Hosn and the castle above it is part of a campaign by the Syrian army and allied militias to secure towns and villages along the Lebanese border as well as a highway from the capital Damascus to the coast that is vulnerable to rebel attack.