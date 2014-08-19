FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Islamic State says another U.S. journalist's fate depends on Obama
August 19, 2014 / 9:51 PM / 3 years ago

Islamic State says another U.S. journalist's fate depends on Obama

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Islamic State militants claimed in a video on Tuesday to be holding U.S. journalist Steven Sotloff and said his life depended on U.S. President Barack Obama’s next move.

“The life of this American citizen, Obama, depends on your next decision,” said a masked man in the video posted on social media sites, speaking English with a British accent as he held a prisoner the video named as Steven Sotloff.

The video could not immediately be verified.

Reporting by Alexander Dziadosz; Editing by Chris Reese

