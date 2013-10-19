Freed Lebanese hostages arrive in Beirut

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A plane with nine Lebanese hostages freed from northern Syria landed safely in Beirut on Saturday night, witnesses said, nearly a year and a half after the men were captured by Syrian rebels near the Turkish border.

Live video from Lebanese television showed a Qatari jet landing at Beirut International Airport and Lebanese officials lining up to greet the men.

Qatari officials negotiated the release of the men in a deal that simultaneously secured the freedom of two Turkish pilots taken in a retaliatory kidnapping in August 2013.