Syria rebels say will free Lebanese hostages in new state
#World News
June 9, 2012 / 9:34 AM / in 5 years

Syria rebels say will free Lebanese hostages in new state

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian rebels holding 11 Lebanese Shi‘ite pilgrims hostage said they would release the men when their country had established a new “civil state” but left room for negotiations, a video obtained by Al Jazeera television showed.

The hostages said in the video they were in good health and being treated well.

“The guests will be released by the Syrian civil state when their case is reviewed by a new democratic parliament,” the rebels said in a written statement on the video.

“But given the current conditions it may be possible to negotiate their release with neighboring countries.”

A 15-month-old uprising against four decades of Assad family rule has grown increasingly bloody as rebels bring the fight to President Bashar al-Assad’s security forces trying to crack down on the rebellion.

Rebels have previously kidnapped men from Syria’s Shi‘ite ally Iran, who said they were pilgrims but who rebels said were fighting with Assad’s forces. The men were later released.

The Lebanese hostages were on a bus that was stopped by gunmen as it crossed into northern Syria from Turkey on its way home from a pilgrimage to Iran. The gunmen released the women and kept the men.

The kidnappers have accused some of the hostages of helping to put down their uprising. They previously said talks for the men’s release would not start until they received an apology from Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, head of Lebanon’s Shi‘ite militant group Hezbollah.

Hezbollah has remained a staunch supporter of Assad who is from a minority Alawite sect considered an offshoot of Shi‘ite Islam. The revolt against him has been led mostly by Syria’s Sunni Muslim majority, who complain that Alawite elites and their Shi‘ite allies dominate the country.

A video obtained by Al Jazeera briefly showed all 11 hostages on film, apparently in good health. They said had not been ill-treated or forced to speak, but it was not possible to verify their statements.

“I want to assure my family that I am well and in good health and that we are being treated as guests,” says one grey-haired man in the video, smiling.

Reporting by Erika Solomon; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
