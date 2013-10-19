FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two Turkish pilots freed in Lebanon, state news agency says
October 19, 2013 / 5:30 PM / 4 years ago

Two Turkish pilots freed in Lebanon, state news agency says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Two Turkish Airlines pilots who were kidnapped in August in Lebanon were turned over to Lebanese security officials on Saturday and were expected to fly home later, Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency said.

Pilots Murat Akpinar and Murat Agca were abducted two months ago by relatives of one of 11 Lebanese hostages taken in May 2012 by opposition fighters in Syria. Two of those hostages were released previously, and the remaining nine were freed on Saturday, paving the way for the Turkish pilots’ release.

Turkey is seen as wielding considerable influence over rebels fighting against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
