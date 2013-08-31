FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
House to consider Syria military action September 9 week: Boehner
August 31, 2013 / 6:32 PM / 4 years ago

House to consider Syria military action September 9 week: Boehner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) smiles during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The House of Representatives will consider a measure on military action against Syria the week of September 9, House Speaker John Boehner and other Republican leaders said in a statement after President Barack Obama spoke on Saturday.

“In consultation with the president, we expect the House to consider a measure the week of September 9th. This provides the president time to make his case to Congress and the American people,” the statement said.

Reporting by Tabassum Zakaria; Editing by Vicki Allen

