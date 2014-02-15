FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ICRC: Homs move doesn't improve humanitarian situation in Syria
#World News
February 15, 2014 / 11:28 AM / 4 years ago

ICRC: Homs move doesn't improve humanitarian situation in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Civilians from besieged areas of Homs are seen in a shelter in al-Andalus school, in an area under government control, in Homs February 14, 2014, in this handout released by Syria's national news agency SANA. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters

GENEVA (Reuters) - Syria’s government and opposition still do not honor basic tenets of international humanitarian law despite the evacuation of besieged Syrians from the Old City of Homs, the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross said on Saturday.

ICRC President Peter Maurer cited the conditions under which the evacuation took place in voicing his concern.

Negotiations by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent and the ICRC over the past year had not led to “meaningful access or a firm commitment to respect the basic principles of international humanitarian law. This pattern has again played out in Homs over the last week,” Maurer said in a statement.

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Mark Heinrich

