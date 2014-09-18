FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kurds say Islamic State seizes Syrian villages near Turkish border
#World News
September 18, 2014 / 8:20 AM / 3 years ago

Kurds say Islamic State seizes Syrian villages near Turkish border

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Islamic State fighters have seized 16 Kurdish villages in northern Syria in a major advance towards the city of Ayn al-Arab at the border with Turkey, a Kurdish military official and a group that tracks the civil war said on Thursday.

Ocalan Iso, a commander in Kurdish armed group YPG, told Reuters that Islamic State fighters were using heavy weapons including tanks in their attack near the city, known as Kobani in Kurdish.

Rami Abdulrahman, founder of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said the villages had been seized in an Islamic State advance that started on Wednesday. “They have a large number of fighters,” he told Reuters by phone.

Reporting by Tom Perry and Laila Bassam, editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
